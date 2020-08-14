YSRCP candidate Raju files nomination for MLC seat

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Penmatsa Suryanarayana Raju (Suresh Babu) filed his papers for nomination as MLC candidate in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council on Thursday.

AP Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Whip K Srinivasulu, MLA Karanam Dharmasri and others participated in this programme.

The MLC seat became vacant after Mopidevi Venkata Ramana resigned from his position as he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy finalised the name of Suryanarayana Raju for this position, whose father Penmatsa Sambasiva Raju had recently passed away.

Today is the last day for filing nominations for the elections. The elections are set to be held on August 24. (ANI)

