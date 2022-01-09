YSRCP celebrates 3 yrs of YS Jagan's Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Sunday celebrated three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra across the State by recalling all those moments and promises made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the yatra since the inception of the government.

Speaking at the event held at party central office, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas said, "The Chief Minister created a world record with his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, witnessing the plight of every section in society."

After witnessing their plight, he took the administration to the village level and welfare to the doorstep of every beneficiary and provided transparent governance with zero corruption.

"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy embarked on this padayatra three years ago, meeting lakhs of people across the state and came with just a two-page manifesto," Senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said.

Soon after forming the government, he fulfilled 95 per cent of his promises listed in the manifesto and stood by the people in every possible way, even delivering welfare schemes during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Venkateswarlu added.



MLC L Appi Reddy along with members who took part in padayatra and other leaders were present at the event today.

The historic Praja Sankalpa Yatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy culminated at Ichchapuram logging 3,468 km, which began from YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya on November 6, 2017, covering 134 Assembly segments, 2516 villages across 13 districts of the state in a space of 341 days, CMO stated.

He addressed a total of 124 public meetings and 55 community meetings during the yatra in which he mostly spoke about the failures of the TDP regime and promised the people to end their hardships upon forming the government.

The first yatra of 500 km was crossed at Gotturu in Dharmavaram, Anantapur on December 16, 2017, then, 1000 km mark at Saidapuram in Venkatagiri, Nellore on January 29, 2018, followed by 1500 km at Mulukuduru in Ponnuru, Guntur on March 14, 2018, 2000 km at Venkatapuram in Eluru, West Godavari on May 14, 2018.

The 2500 km at Pasalapudi in Ramachandrapuram, East Godavari on July 8, 2018, 3000 km at Desapatrunipalem in Vizianagaram on September 24, 2018, and 3500 km at RaviValasa in Tekkali, Srikakulam on December 22, 2018.

In the final lap, the 3648 km mark was achieved at Ichapuram, Srikakulam on January 9, 2019, CMO added. (ANI)

