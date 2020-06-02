YSRCP General Secretary and Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (File Photo)
YSRCP General Secretary and Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (File Photo)

YSRCP celebrates one-year anniversary of coming to power

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:13 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): YSR Congress party (YSRCP) on Monday celebrated its first anniversary of coming to power in Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing a press conference to mark the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP General Secretary and Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh said it was the anniversary of people giving a grand verdict to YSRCP.
"It is not just the anniversary of YSRCP coming to power but the anniversary of people giving a grand verdict in favour of YSRCP," he said.
The YSRCP leader also hit out at the opposition TDP.
"Despite suffering such a huge loss, the TDP did not stop spewing venom and creating litigations against ruling party," Reddy said.
"While N Chandrababu Naidu-led government used to make tall claims and implemented nothing, Jagan Mohan Reddy promised what he can do and is doing beyond the promises," he added. (ANI)

