YSRCP celebrates three years of 'Pada Yatra' by Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh ruling YSR Congress Party on Friday celebrated the third anniversary of the "Pada Yatra" conducted by party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the occasion, the party launched a 10-day public awareness program called 'Prajallo Naadu - Prajala Kosam Nedu', which means "among the public then - for the public now".

The celebrations held at the party central office at Tadepalli, Amaravati was attended by party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Kurasala Kannababu, P Anil Kumar, Ch Venugopala Krishna, other leaders and party cadre.

While addressing the occasion, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana recalled the difficulties faced by Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 'Pada Yatra' and said he single-handedly brought the party to power in Andhra Pradesh.



Satyanarayana said Reddy had interacted with all cross-sections of the society during his Pada Yatra, and is fulfilling all the promises made during the Pada Yatra.

Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said the 3,648-km-long 'Pada Yatra' made history and added that many obstacles were faced by Jagan Mogan during the same. "Even a murder attempt was made," he said.

"Jagan had devised the party manifesto based on his interactions with the public during that yatra and kept it as paramount to fulfill the promises made in that manifesto. Now Jagan is fulfilling not merely those promises but beyond them too," he added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had started a Pada Yatra (foot march) called 'Praja Sankalpa Yatra' on November 6, 2017, from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district. He had walked 3,648 kms covering all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh interacting with the people.

He had walked through 2,516 villages and 62 towns and cities spread in 134 assembly constituencies. He had held 124 public meetings and 55 interactive meetings. The yatra had continued for 14 months and was culminated on January 9, 2019, at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. (ANI)

