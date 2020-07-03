YSRCP delegation meets Om Birla over issue with Raghurama Krishnam Raju

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): A delegation of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the national capital on Friday.

The delegation, consisting of seven MPs and one MLA Ch Bhaskar Reddy, had left for Delhi on a special flight from Gannavaram International Airport in Vijayawada earlier today.

The delegation is said to have discussed the matter of Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnamraju with the Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament.

Raju had earlier sought protection from the central forces after complaining to Om Birla that he was receiving threats from his own party leaders.

Earlier, a show-cause notice was issued against Raju by the party general secretary Vijayasai Reddy for his anti-party activities, but he denied it on technical grounds.

The delegation consisted of MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Nandigam Suresh, Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, Margani Bharat, PV Mithun Reddy, V Balashouri and MLA Ch Bhaskar Reddy. (ANI)

