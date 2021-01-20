YSRCP General Secy refutes allegations against Andhra CM's Delhi tour

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): YSRCP General Secretary and advisor to Andhra Pradesh Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday denied allegations that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tour to Delhi was to divert the public's attention from the incidents of attacks on temples.

"BJP should not have made such wild allegations, they would have asked their central leadership before leveling charges," said Sajjala while speaking to ANI.

Sajjala further refuted the BJP allegation that the police are acting like YSRCP workers.



Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government constituted a 16-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS GV Ashok Kumar to investigate the attacks on temples in the state.

Jagan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening and held discussions with him for almost 1.5 hours.

Before Reddy's meeting with Shah, Sajjala denied the allegations of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that Andhra Chief Minister is going to meet Shah to get his cases resolved. "Jagan had been facing the cases on his own, if Jagan wanted to get the cases settled from the backdoor, he wouldn't have fought with Congress. It became a habit for TDP leaders to parrot such baseless allegations," he said.

Sajjala added, "The CM's Delhi tour is intended for getting funds for the state...getting pending dues cleared for various projects like Polavaram. Many bifurcation issues are still unresolved and special category status to the state is halted. They are also the main agenda of the meeting with Shah." (ANI)

