YSRCP government took initiatives for upliftment of Backward Classes, says Andhra Minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes (BC) welfare minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna on Monday said that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)-led State government has turned Backward Classes as the "Backbone Classes" in 26 months of governance.

While addressing the media, the Minister said that the government has taken many initiatives for the upliftment of BCs, where almost Rs 69841.76 crore was spent in the last two years only for BCs through Direct Benefit Transfer and through Non- Direct Benefit Transfer for their welfare.



Krishna further criticized the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for falsely propagating that no loans are being given for BCs.

"Chief Minister has given top priority of BCs and weaker sections right from the day one of forming the government. Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to come up with 56 BC corporations for a total of 136 castes. Of the 728 posts of Chairpersons and Directors to the 56 BC Corporations, 368 are women and sixty per cent of Cabinet berths were given to BC, SC, ST and Minorities and the government has provided a top share of BCs even in the welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Housing (Aasara), Cheyutha, Nethanna Nestham and many more," said Venugopala Krishna

Venugopala Krishna flayed a section of the media for propagating false information on denying loans for BCs. "He said that the previous government had given loans to only TDP members, which was hardly a one in 1000 ratio, that too involving corruption and neither TDP leaders nor their supported media have no moral right to speak on BCs," added Venugopala Krishna. (ANI)

