YSRCP govt doesn't believe in secular ethos: Nadda

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday criticised the Andhra Pradesh government, saying the ruling dispen is deep into corruption, misgovernance and nepotism.

"YSRCP government is deep into corruption, misgovernance and nepotism. The continuous attacks on Hindu temple and no punishment to culprits shows it is a government of misgovernance which doesn't believe in secular ethos, we (BJP) stand for," Nadda said while speaking at Tirupati.

The BJP national president alleged that there is rampant corruption in the state, be it liquor, sand, or land.

"I've been told that the state debts have reached Rs four lakh crores, which are being spent on unproductive work," Nadda added.

The BJP leader expressed astonishment at how the state government are allowing the state-sponsored conversion under their watch.

"It's astonishing to know about state-sponsored conversion happening here. They (state) are supporting religious leaders and giving them salaries," he further said. (ANI)