YSRCP govt should respect constitutional institutions: TDP Chief

Amaravati (Telangana) [India], May 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday advised the YSRCP government to "respect the autonomy" of the constitutional institutions like the State Election Commission (SEC).

In a statement, Naidu said, "the ruling party should open its eyes at least now and stand by the oath that it had taken for upholding the Constitution."

"The YSRCP Government should stop its vengeful attitude and anti-people policies. There should be no activities that would undermine and cripple society," he added.

The TDP national president welcomed the High Court judgment that facilitated the continuation of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar till completion of his full term.

He was of the view that the state government should rise above "narrow-minded considerations" of partiality and bias.

"The focus should be shifted to proper administration in the interests of the people. YCP should remember it is a democracy but not a fascist state to allow misrule at the whims and fancies of an individual," Naidu said. (ANI)

