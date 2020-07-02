YSRCP has perpetrated another fraud in the name of ambulance services: TDP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Spokesperson K. Pattabhiram slammed the YSRCP Government alleging that YSRCP has perpetrated another fraud in the name of 104 and 108 ambulance services.

While talking about the birthday of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram questioned whether the Chief Minister has given Rs. 307 crores costly gift to his co-accused in corruption case.

"The ambulances project contract was given to Vijayasai Reddy's in-law Ramprasad Reddy's Aurobindo Foundation with a premeditated plan to plunder huge public money under the garb of extending medical services to the poor people. For this, the Government has stooped down to the extent of changing the clauses in judicial review," said Pattabhiram.

He accused CM Reddy of openly misusing people's money in these ambulances. "While the BVG organisation gave ambulance services at Rs. 1.31 lakh per month per vehicle during TDP regime, the YSRCP Government has agreed to pay Rs. 2.21 lakh per vehicle to Aurobindo Foundation now."

"The Government should explain whether it has terminated the previous contract to BVG group in violation of agreement only to give this Rs. 307 Cr gift to Vijayasai's kin," he added.

Pattabhiram said, "104 mobile hospitals were launched during Chandrababu Naidu regime, and they were equipped with five-member crew including a doctor, lab technician, pharmacist, nurse and driver. But now, Jagan government is giving just three staff - doctor, data entry operator and driver."

He questioned how CM Reddy's government will provide emergency services without a lab technician and a nurse. (ANI)

