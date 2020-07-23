YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu tests positive for COVID-19

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
In a video, Rambabu, who is Sattenapalli MLA, made the announcement.
"I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am in isolation. I came to know about it in the morning through RT-PCR test results. I am admitted to the hospital for treatment."
He assured everyone that he will recover soon and asked people to not worry for him. (ANI)
