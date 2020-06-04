YSRCP leader G Satyanarayana attacked by miscreants

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): YSR Congress party leader G Satyanarayana was attacked by unidentified assailants with knives in Kommalapudi village of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday night.

According to the police, while two others escaped with minor injuries, Satyanarayana was seriously injured and was rushed to a hospital.

"Locals took him to a hospital. He is out of danger now," said a police official while speaking to media.

An FIR has been registered in the case and an investigation is underway. (ANI)