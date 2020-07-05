YSRCP leader murder case: Former Minister Kollu Raveendra sent to Rajahmundry prison on remand

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Former TDP minister Kollu Raveendra has been sent to judicial remand in Rajahmundry central jail for his involvement in the murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao, police said on Saturday.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M Raveendranath Babu on Saturday informed that Rao was murdered with the support of former minister Kollu Raveendra. Addressing mediapersons at Guduru police station near Machilipatnam, the SP explained that Rao's killing was pre planned and was part of political and caste struggle.

The former minister Kollu Raveendra supported and encouraged the accused persons in the killing of Moka Bhaskar Rao and urged them not to reveal his involvement. Raveendra further assured the killers that he will take care of everything.

"The accused persons had killed Bhaskar Rao as former minister Kollu Raveendra instigated them. As of now, we have arrested six persons in this case, including Kollu Raveendra and a minor boy," the SP said.

According to the SP, Kollu Raveendra had kept instructing the accused during the murder case through the mobile phones of his Personal Assistants (PA). Accordingly, the accused were in continuous contact with the former minister through his PA. They talked to him before the murder.

"One of the accused, Nancharaiah had called on the number of Kollu Raveendra's PA after ten minutes of the murder, and informed him about the murder. Nancharaiah told the former minister that the task is over, and Raveendra told them to be careful," the SP said.

SP Raveendranath Babu said that after police confirmed the involvement of Kollu Raveendra in this matter they went to his house to serve enquiry notices but by that time Raveendra had absconded.

"So we constituted three special teams to search for Raveendra. The team lead by Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector Venkata Narayana arrested him at Tuni in East Godavari district," the SP said.

After investigation, he was produced in court which remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. He is now shifted to Rajahmundry central jail, the SP said. (ANI)

