YSRCP leader slams TDP chief Naidu for criticising opening of liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): YSR Congress Party senior leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for criticising the state government's decision to open liquor shops in the state.

While addressing a press conference here, he said: "It is the Union government that gave permission for sale of liquor. Like many other states, Andhra Pradesh also started selling liquor. But Chandrababu and TDP leaders are raising voices as if only Andhra Pradesh is selling liquor. Why don't they question the Central government, why are they criticising only the state government?"

He said that the state government has a clear cut policy of total prohibition of liquor, and that it is working in that direction.

"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had clearly said that liquor will be prohibited everywhere, except sales in five star hotels. In the past, NTR had prohibited liquor. But Chandrababu Naidu weakened that policy and increased sale of liquor," he said.

"What is Chandrababu Naidu's frustration? That we started liquor sale? Or that we increased the cost of liquor? Or that no proper brands are being sold? In fact, the brands introduced during NCBN's tenure are still continuing. Why is he bothered about brands, or rates?" he further questioned.

Rambabu attacked Naidu on coronavirus cases in his milk factory and said, "Why is Chandrababu Naidu tight-lipped on the spread of coronavirus in some persons in his heritage milk factory? He is hiding facts in that matter, but questioning the government on its decisions. He has no moral right in that regard."

"Jagan had categorically said during his Pada Yaatra that he will work for prohibition of liquor; he will increase the rates of liquor so high that layman cannot afford liquor. Our government did what we said. Liquor is not an essential commodity. What's there if its cost is increased? I suggest TDP to agitate on consumption of liquor... but not on opening of shops, increasing prices, or quality of brands available," he said while talking to media persons. (ANI)

