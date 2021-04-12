YSRCP leaders cheating people by submitting fraudulent Hindu Certificates: Andhra BJP Co-Incharge Sunil Dheodhar

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-Incharge in Andhra Pradesh Sunil Dheodhar on Sunday hit out at the YSRCP government, alleging that leaders of the ruling party were cheating Hindus in the state by submitting fraudulent 'Hindu certificates'.

"YSRCP leaders are cheating the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially the Hindus by submitting fraudulent Hindu certificates," Deodhar said.

Speaking about YSRCP Tirupati candidate Dr Gurumurthy, he asked, "What contribution has Gurumurthy made to society? Why hasn't he paid a visit to Tirupati Balaji Temple yet?"



He also posed questions to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the religion of YSRCP's Tirupati Candidate saying, "What is the religion of your Tirupati Candidate? Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy must answer and tell the public Dr Gurumurthy's religion."

"Just like YSRCP MLA Sanjeevaiah, Dr. Gurumurthy will also be found carrying a cross on Good Friday or on Easter Sunday. Many YSRCP leaders who are Christians, have fraudulently submitted their religious certificates as Hindus," he alleged.

"By submitting fraudulent Hindu certificates, the YSRCP leaders are cheating Hindus, the people of Andhra Pradesh and also Jesus Christ," he added.

He further appealed to the people to give chance to the BJP-Janasena alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

"Give a chance to BJP-Janasena alliance in Andhra Pradesh and no anti-Hindu will dare to touch any Hindu Temple in the state. We will show what law and order should be like in Andhra Pradesh," he said. (ANI)

