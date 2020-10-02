YSRCP leaders pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

Party General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, MP Mandigam Suresh, party leaders and workers took part in the programme.



The party leaders said the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-government is working for achieving Gram Swarajya through village secretariats and village volunteers. Women empowerment is achieved through 50 per cent reservation in all nominated posts.

They also said the YSRCP government will work hard to lead the state according to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. (ANI)

