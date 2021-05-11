YSRCP leaders slams Chandrababu Naidu for spreading false propaganda over COVID-19 vaccine procurement

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government advisor and senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday opposed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's remarks blaming the state government for not ensuring adequate vaccine supply in the state.

In a press conference at Tadepalli, he said, "Today, the central government has filed an affidavit, in a case, taken up by the Supreme Court suo-moto. In that, the Centre has clearly said that it has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to provide vaccine to the states on pro-rata basis."

Slamming the TDP chief, Reddy alleged that Naidu had been spreading false propagating against the state government for the last 10 days.

"In Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been propagating for almost ten days that the state is not procuring vaccine. That created a panic like condition in the public. They (public) are rushing to vaccine centres that eventually, might increase the number of Covid cases", Reddy said.



"We have been categorically explaining that vaccine cannot be directly procured by the states. We have written to the Centre as well as the vaccine manufacturing companies. The companies informed that they will supply as per the suggestions of the Centre only," he informed.

"Chandrababu Naidu was alleging that the YSRCP government is not procuring vaccine, only with the vicious thought of getting commissions. It is false propaganda", he said.

The YSRCP leader said that the state government is procuring oxygen tanks, constructing oxygen plants, increasing the number of beds in hospitals for providing COVID-19 treatment and increasing the number of oxygen cylinders.

"The state government has decided to inoculate 45+ people at first as there is a shortage of vaccines. Giving first dose to 18-44 age group people is secondary when compared to giving second dose to 45+ people. That's why our state government has decided to complete vaccination for the senior citizens at first. Our government has already informed the same to the Central government," he said.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that Naidu is conspiring against the government at this critical time. Cases should be filed against Chandrababu Naidu under serious charges like sedition, he said. (ANI)

