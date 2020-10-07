YSRCP leaders Zakia Khanum and P Suresh takes oath as MLCs in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Penumatsa Suresh and Zakia Khanum were sworn in as Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Sharif administered the oath to the recently elected MLCs.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers Pushpa Srivani and Amzath Basha, Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Andhra Pradesh government Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy, some MLAs and MLCs participated in the oath-taking ceremony.



"Chief Minister Jagan has shown his special style in the selection of MLCs. A minority woman is selected to the legislative council for the first time in the history of the state. In another seat, Jagan gave chance to the Penumatsa Suresh, son of his loyal follower Sambasiva Raju. Their selection proved that Jagan gave priority to the sincere followers of the party," said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said "A Muslim woman being made MLC is evidence for the affection Jagan has towards the minorities. It is for the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh that a Muslim woman is honoured with the MLC position. The entire Muslim community is appreciating the CM. It is significant that Jagan has sent a woman from the minority community to the legislative council."

Another Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani said that "Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju has led YSRCP in Vizianagaram district. By giving MLC berth to his son Suresh, Jagan has proved that loyal workers will get due appreciation. The CM has respected all the party workers. He has further proved himself as a sympathizer of women, by giving chance to a minority woman." (ANI)

