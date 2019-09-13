YSRCP MLA complains to NCW over 'casteist', 'sexist' comments

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The YSRCP MLA from Andhra Pradesh's Tadikonda district, Vundavalli Sridevi has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) after a group of people made casteist and sexist remarks against her during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Ananthavuram village in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA on Thursday visited the NCW office here and narrated her ordeal.

In a statement, the NCW wrote, "On September 12, the National Commission for Women received a complaint from a gynaecologist and MLA from Tadikonda constituency (in Andhra Pradesh) Dr Vundavalli Sridevi, that a group of people in her village have made casteist and sexist remarks against her during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Ananthavaram village (in the same constituency)."

In light of the information received, the NCW has taken up the case.

According to the statement, the Commission has shown serious concern over discrimination based on gender and caste and registered the case against unidentified people from Ananthavaram village.

The Commission has also decided to take up the matter with police officials and has sought a report in this matter from Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

