YSRCP MLA demands full-fledged probe into Chandrababu Naidu's rented house case

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:29 IST

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday demanded a full-fledged inquiry into the matter of rented house of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
"I have all evidence that there were many violations in constructing the guest house which Chandrababu Naidu has been using as his residence," Mangalagiri MLA Ramakrishna said in a press conference.
He alleged that businessman Lingamaneni Ramesh was "a pet of Chandrababu Naidu" and wrote a letter to present Chief Minister (Jagan Mohan Reddy) with pressure from the former chief minister (N Chandrababu Naidu).
"Ramesh claimed in his letter that the guest house was built for performing havans and Pujas and sarcastically asked how many havans are performed in past five years," the MLA said challenging Ramesh to participate in an open debate with him about the guesthouse.
Claiming that the site in which the guest house was built is government land with survey number 271 and 272B, Ramakrishna said: "Ramesh is claiming that he applied for government permission, how far it is true? He in his recent letter to Andhara Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) claimed that land in survey numbers 254 and 250 are his own, which is a lie. Ramesh further claimed that he had taken all permissions from village Panchayat; which is another lie."
YSRCP leader asked Ramesh to show the documents of permission from village panchayat; guest house plan, and building fee receipt. He further asked, "On whose name application was made to the village panchayat and when, how much fee was paid and when the approval was obtained."
"Ramesh had taken permission for swimming pool only. The rules prevent from the construction of even a compound wall, but he built a guest house," he added.
The YSRCP MLA said that TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh had taken HRA of Rs 1.20 crore from the Assembly and Council.
Asking whether both of them paid any rent to Ramesh, Ramakrishna said: "If so did Ramesh show that rent in IT returns? It was agricultural land, did you convert it into residential land? If so, show documents."
Ramakrishna Reddy further said that Naidu is now claiming that he is the tenant in that house but now Ramesh has written a letter directly to the Chief Minister claiming ownership of the guesthouse. "All this shows that Chandrababu Naidu and Lingamaneni Ramesh are playing dramas together," the MLA alleged.
The guest house on the banks of river Krishna in which former Naidu is residing has been in the controversy since YSRCP was in opposition. It was alleged that the guest house was constructed illegally. After coming to power, YSRCP government served notices to Naidu asking him to vacant the property and its demolition. (ANI)

