YSRCP MLA files early hearing petition in SC over 'cash for votes' scandal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): In a fresh move against the opposition Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has filed an early hearing petition in the Supreme Court over the alleged "cash for votes" scandal.

Reddy had filed a petition in the Supreme Court over the matter in 2017 but it was not listed. Therefore, the MLA from Mangalagiri approached the apex court again on Monday.

During the 2015 Telangana Legislative Council elections, TDP leaders had reportedly attempted to lure the then nominated MLA Stephenson to vote in their favour. Revanth Reddy, then TDP and now Congress leader, was allegedly caught red-handed with Rs 50 lakh, and had spent some time in the prison in the matter.

The name of former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has also come up in the case. (ANI)

