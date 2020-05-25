YSRCP MLA lays foundation for renovation of proposed 'Three Lanterns Junction'

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): YSRCP MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy has laid the foundation for the renovation of proposed 'Three Lanterns Junction'.

"The old pillar was removed as part of the beautification of the city. It is not a historical construction. There are no archaeological records of that pillar to prove it as a historical construction," Swamy said.

Swamy even challenged to resign to his position as MLA if he is proven wrong.

On Thursday, the city administration demolished the 'Three Lanterns Pillar', an insignia of the city that received flak from many political parties, particularly opposition TDP.

Former union minister and senior TDP leader Ashok Gajapati Raju hit out at the YSRCP government, saying that demolishing the historically significant pillar is a blunder. (ANI)

