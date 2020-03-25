YSRCP MP Balashowry contributes Rs 4 cr fund from MPLAD to combat COVID-19

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): YSRCP MP from Machilipatnam V Balashowry has announced a contribution of Rs 4 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter addressed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Balashowry said, "I seriously thought, as a Member of Parliament what is that I could do to strengthen your hands in these difficult times to deal with COVID-19 and came out with an idea and decided to contribute Rs 4 crores to CM Relief Fund from my MPLADS Fund, so that you can optimally utilize it to deal with Coronavirus."

"I also feel that this gesture will send a good message to the people that we are also trying our best and contributing our mite in controlling and containing this deadly virus. I wish, if each of the 28 MPs contribute Rs. 4 crores each from their MPLADS Fund, it comes to Rs 112 crores," the letter further read.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to eight in the state after a 25-year-old man was confirmed positive for the disease in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. (ANI)

