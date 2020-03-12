YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh slams TDP chief over fielding of Dalit leader for RS polls

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh lashed out at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for fielding Dalit leader Varla Ramaiah in Rajya Sabha polls saying he is showing love for Dalits by fielding a candidate from the community on a seat which the party has no chance to win.

Nandigam Suresh recalled that Chandrababu Naidu 'cheated' JR Pushparaj in 2016 in the name of Rajya Sabha seat.

"Why didn't Chandrababu field his son Lokesh in RS election, where everyone knows TDP has no chance to win at all? He has always confined Dalits, OBCs, minorities, SCs and STs to vote bank politics. But he did not let them get any power," he said.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu had on Tuesday said that his party has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha election in the state to expose the ruling party's "double standards".

TDP senior leader and general secretary Varla Ramaiah will file his nomination papers for the Upper House of Parliament, Naidu had said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh MA&UD Minister Botsa Satyanarayana slammed TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu saying that he is conspiring against YSRCP as he has understood that the Jagan Mohan Reddy led party is going to win local body elections smoothly.

Botsa alleged that TDP is trying to create panic all over the state.

He further said that while all other parties are busy preparing for local body elections, TDP chief is intentionally making false allegations against YSRCP.

Minister Botsa further claimed that Naidu sent goons to Macharla in Guntur district. (ANI)

