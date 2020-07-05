YSRCP MP requests LS Speaker to install Alluri Sitarama Raju statue in Parliament premises

(West Godavari) (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): YSRCP MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Saturday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over the unveiling of the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Parliament premises.

Requesting Lok Sabha Speaker to install the bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju in the premises of Lok Sabha, he said in the letter, "Request you to consider the dream of over 15 crore Telugu people across globe and accord approval to unveil statue."

On the 122nd birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju (July 4), YSRCP MP has requested to install the Bronze Statue of a freedom fighter in the premises of Parliament House.

The model is also kept ready as per the standards prescribed by the Lok Sabha Statue Committee, read the letter.

According to the letter, he accords the approval to unveil the statue. (ANI)

