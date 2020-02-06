YSRCP MP terms reports of KIA Motors shifting out of AP 'false'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 06 (ANI): YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday refuted reports of Kia Motors shifting its plant out of the Andhra Pradesh, saying Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government shares an "excellent relationship" with the automotive manufacturer.

"Rumours being spread by some media outlets about Kia Motors shifting its plant out of Andhra Pradesh are absolutely false. Our govt led by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy shares an excellent relationship with KIA and we are fully supportive of their growth plans," Vijayasai tweeted.

This came after a media report surfaced that Kia Motors is discussing with Tamil Nadu the possibility of moving a plant out of neighboring Andhra Pradesh only months after it fully opened.

The Andhra Pradesh government had signed its first agreement with Kia Motors in April 2017 after which the construction of the plant began in November 2017.

The state government has also denied reports of Kia Motors shifting from the state.

Rajath Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary, Industries, Investments and Commerce, Andhra Pradesh earlier in the day said, "News report of Kia Motors shifting from Andhra Pradesh is not true. KIA and the state government are working together." (ANI)

