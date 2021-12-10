New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy V met PM Modi and held a detailed discussion on issues relating to Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
"The Hon'ble PM Sri @NarendraModi was gracious enough to give me an appointment today to discuss important issues of the State of Andhra Pradesh, which the @YSRCParty
has been raising in the Winter Session of the Parliament. Had a detailed discussion on all pending issues," Reddy tweeted.
The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and would conclude on December 23. (ANI)
YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy meets PM Modi, discusses issues relating to Andhra
ANI | Updated: Dec 10, 2021 04:35 IST
