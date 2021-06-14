YSRCP MP writes letter to Jaganmohan Reddy to include his name in party website

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): YSRCP rebel MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has written a letter to party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy to include his name in party website, or to officially announce his expulsion from the party.

He mentioned that his name is not in the MPs' list in the party's official website. He has observed that recently elected Tirupati MP M Gurumurthy's name is in the website. He also expressed doubt whether it is a mistake or an intentional act.



He wrote in the letter that "If it is intentional removal , I am deemed to consider this act of yours as expulsion and make myself free from party activities. If not, as President of the party, it is your moral and legal responsibility to uphold the dignity of your party's elected MP and take necessary action against those who have committed this mistake.

He further wrote, "However, if the party chooses to remove my name for any reason, unknown to law , that may be expressed by the president, by expelling me or informing the Parliament that I no longer belong to the political party."

Raju also added that if his name won't be included in 48 hours, he will take suitable reactive measures. (ANI)

