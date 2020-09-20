YSRCP MPs again protest in Parliament complex seeking CBI probe in Amaravati capital land deals

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): YSRCP MPs on again protested on Saturday in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex premises demanding CBI inquiry in "Amaravati capital land scam".

Rajya Sabha member AAR Reddy said that Special Investigation Team (SIT) and cabinet sub-committee has found clear discrepancies.

"Opposition is damaging the image of Andhra. There is an SIT and a cabinet sub-committee which found some clear discrepancies. We want a probe into these," AAR Reddy told ANI.



The MPs had held a protest on Friday also.

The party said that the sub-committee report of the Andhra Pradesh government stated that TDP president N Chandra Babu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and many other TDP leaders had "resorted to illegal ways of making profits via illegal transactions" pertaining to land deals in and around the proposed capital of Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh government had set up a Cabinet Sub-Committee on June 29 last year to probe into the alleged irregularities connected "to a massive scam" related to numerous illegal transactions linked to the Amaravati capital region. The government then said that it had received multiple complaints pertaining to large scale corruption during the TDP government. (ANI)

