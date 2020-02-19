YSRCP slams N Chandrababu Naidu over 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took up 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' only to divert public attention from the IT raids.

Rambabu found fault with the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister not giving way to an ambulance.

"Naidu is speaking that he will cut the tails (of YSRCP leaders), but people have already done so, and defeated him in Assembly elections. People are not responding to his 'yatra'. Naidu is not opening mouth on the matter of IT raids on his ex Personal Secretary. Those raids exposed corruption to the tune of Rs 2000 crore. He should at first answer on allegations on him," Rambabu said.

YSRCP leader and Telugu Academy chairperson Lakshmi Parvathi slammed Naidu and said that he is now suffering with the fear of cases.

"He and his son Lokesh looted Andhra Pradesh. Now with IT raids on his close aides, he is shivering with fear. In this wake, he took up the bus 'yatra', to save his face in the party in the forthcoming local body elections. But there are no takers for his meetings, except a bunch of TDP workers," Parvathi said.

"Naidu has already lost his credibility. That is proven in Assembly elections where he could not win even in Amaravati region. Naidu has looted the state... and now Jagan (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) is trying to set things right. That's why now industrialists and investors are coming into the state. Within nine months, Jagan introduced many welfare schemes and giving helping hand to the downtrodden. But there is nothing in five years rule of Naidu other than corruption. People will reject him and his party in the local body elections too," Parvathi added. (ANI)

