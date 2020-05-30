YSRCP to approach SC against Andhra HC order on State Election Commissioner: Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): YSR Congress Party-led Andhra Pradesh government will approach the Supreme Court against the High Court order reinstating Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner, party MLA Ambati Rambabu said on Friday.

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the state government to reinstate Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner with immediate effect setting aside various government orders in the matter.

"One month ago, the state government had issued an ordinance on the State Election Commission. The SEC had lost his position and was replaced by Justice Kanagaraj. TDP and BJP went to the high court, which quashed the ordinance. We have the choice to go to the Supreme Court. We are consulting with legal experts for the same," Rambabu told reporters here.

He accused Ramesh Kumar of being biased against the YSRCP-led State government.

"When Andhra Pradesh government made an act against liquor and money in elections, Ramesh blindly signed on a letter sent by N Chandrababu Naidu. He was opposing that legislation as he was directed by TDP chief," Rambabu said.

He said that the state government removed Ramesh Kumar from his position in a constitutional manner through an ordinance as Kumar acted in a biased manner.

Ambati said that the government respects the high court order, but it will appeal against it in the apex court since they have objections to the verdict.

Responding to the criticism of opposition parties over the order, Rambabu hit back asking whether a government is supposed to step down if a verdict comes against it.

He underlined that the High Court had also given several orders against the previous government as well and said that the government knows its limits and powers. (ANI)

