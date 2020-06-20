YSRCP wins all four 4 RS seats in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Ruling YSRCP on Friday won all four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

While declaring results, Legislature Secretary and Returning Officer P Balakrishnamacharyulu said the four victorious YSRCP candidates received 38 votes each.

"There were 5 candidates in the fray, four candidates of the YSRCP won and got 38 votes each. Out of 175 votes, there were four votes that were declared as invalid, 2 are absent, 169 votes are valid," Balakrishnamacharyulu told ANI.

"All the four candidates of the YSRCP won the Rajya Sabha polls - Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Parimal Natwani, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose. Each got 38 votes. TDP candidate Varla Ramaiah got 17 votes," he added.

Voting for 19 vacant Rajya Sabha seats was held on Friday. The polls, which were to be held on March 26, were deferred in view of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

