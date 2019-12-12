YSRCP women MLA tie 'rakhi' to CM Reddy for 'Disha' Act

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Women legislators of YSRCP, on Thursday tied "rakhi" (sacred-thread) to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing the "Disha" Act for the women safety.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the enactment of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act also known as the Disha Act that provides for harsher punishments, including the death sentence, to those guilty of heinous crimes against women.

As announced earlier in the assembly by Chief Minister, in the presence of adequate conclusive evidence in cases of crime against women such as rape, acid attacks among others the judgment must be pronounced within 21 days and trial must be completed in 14 days. (ANI)

