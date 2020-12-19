YSRCP workers clash after local MLA's program concludes in Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Few persons of ruling YSRCP clashed allegedly due to a personal brawl after a program which was attended by a local MLA, concluded at Kesarapalli village in Gannavaram mandal of Krishna district on Saturday.



MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsimohan attended a program of foundation laying for internal CC roads in Kesarapalli village. After the program, MLA left the place. Later, a verbal brawl occurred between a few party workers. They indulged in a clash.

Gannavaram Sub Inspector Purushottam told ANI, "The clash was due to personal reasons between two persons who are workers of the same YSRCP. Nobody is injured in the clash. The police were accompanying the MLA. By the time the police came to know about the clash and reached there, it was over. The police reiterated that it was merely a brawl due to personal reasons but nothing political in it. No case has been filed in this regard." (ANI)

