YSRCP workers protest against local MLA in Andhra's Krishna district

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): YSRCP workers from the Kakulapadu village in Andhra Pradesh's Gannavaram constituency held a protest against local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, alleging that he was acting vindictively against people of Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes in the constituency.

The protest was held on Monday outside the Bapulapadu MPDO office with a statue of BR Ambedkar.

Protestors raised slogans appealing to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to save them from Vamsi's atrocities.



The workers alleged that they were being sidelined in projects in the constituency. In one particular case, the party cadre at Kakulapadu village was given the task of constructing the village secretariat and the Rytu Bharosa Kendram buildings. However, they were later given to Vamsi's followers.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi won the constituency as a candidate from the Telugu Desam Party but has been supporting the YSRCP. Local YSRCP leaders and cadre at the constituency level, however, have issues with the MLA and his workers.

Despite Chief Minister Jagan's intervention, both groups continued their quarrel. (ANI)

