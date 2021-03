Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): YSR Congress Partry's Golagani Venkat Hari Kumari was on Thursday elected as the Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).



YSRCP had secured 58 wards seats out of 98 in the GVMC Municipal polls.

Elections to 12 Municipal Corporations and 75 Municipalities in Andhra Pradesh were conducted on March 10 and the counting took place on March 14. (ANI)