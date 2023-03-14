YSRTP chief YS Sharmila detained by police during protest against Telangana govt

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila was detained by police during a protest in Delhi, against the Telangana government.

"I am here today to throw light on the biggest scam in the country, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scam. We will march to the Parliament to show how big this scam is," YS Sharmila told ANI.

Sharmila was staging the protest alleging irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, a multipurpose irrigation project on Godavari River in Telangana.

Earlier in a conversation to ANI, Sharmila said, "The project cost was escalated from Rs 38,500 crores to Rs 1.20 lakh crores but yesterday, the BRS minister claimed only 1.5 lakh acres of land had been irrigated. This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but filled the pockets of one contractor and one family."

"KCR's redesign conspiracy itself was motivated by his intention to loot the exchequer, and the project quality was so poor that it crumbled within three years. While 2 TMCs per day could be utlised, they did not even close it with half-a-TMC, proving that the entire 1.20 lakh crores of rupees were down in the drain," Sharmila added.

Stating that only the YSR Telangana Party is the only party to fight against the project, she said that she will continue the "war" until the Parliament takes up the matter.

"We have been the only party fighting against the project. We met everyone, from the ED to the CAG. We will continue to wage this war until the Parliament takes it up. I invite all Telangana MPs to join me in this fight for the 4-crore people of Telangana. While the nine BRS MPs are puppets in their boss's hands, I am sure the others can join, extend solidarity, and give hapless farmers a ray of confidence and hope," she said.

She appealed to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs to take a stance on the issue.

"I appeal to the BRS MPs to introspect and take a stance. You could relentlessly fight for your CM's tainted daughter, but won't show the same commitment for the people who have voted for you. Aren't you shameless? The Taliban of Telangana is looting the state and attacking those who are raising their voices," she added. (ANI)