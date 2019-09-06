India-USA conduct joint military exercise at a base near Washington DC on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Yudh Abhyas 2019: India-USA begin joint military exercise

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:18 IST

Washington DC [US], Sept 6 (ANI): A joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas, between India and the US has commenced at Joint Base Lewis McChord near Washington DC.
Yudh Abhyas 2019, which started on Thursday, will continue till September 18.
"The exercise is one of the biggest joint military exercise and defence corporation endeavours between India and the USA," an Army spokesperson said.
This is the 15th edition of 'Yudh Abhyas', which is hosted alternately between the two countries.
The 14th edition of the exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2018, was hosted by India in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:22 IST

