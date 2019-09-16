Troops train on howitzers, Chinook helicopters
Troops train on howitzers, Chinook helicopters

Yudh Abhyas 2019: US, India troops train jointly on howitzers, Chinook helicopters

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:47 IST

McChord (Washington) [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Indian and US Army soldiers were trained jointly on the howitzers and Chinook helicopters during their Yudh Abhyas 2019 exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.
The exercise "Yudh Abhyas" started on September 5 and will continue till September 18. It is a part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation.
Chinook and ultra-light howitzers have been acquired by India also and both would be used during Exercise HimVijay in Arunachal Pradesh near the China border in October.
This is the 15th edition of the joint exercise hosted alternately between the two countries.
Both armies are jointly training, planning and executing a series of well-developed operations for neutralisation of threats of varied nature.
ln the end, a joint exercise will be undertaken by both countries in an operational setting under a UN mandate. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:56 IST

It's a goodwill gesture: PL Punia on Trump joining PM Modi at...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Congress leader PL Punia said that it is a "goodwill gesture" that US President Donald Trump will share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston next week during the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:56 IST

Services affected on Delhi's Blue line due to slow movement, ops resume

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Services on the Delhi's Blue Line were affected due to slow movement of trains from Yamuna Bank to Rajiv Chowk on Monday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:56 IST

High-level meeting underway at MHA

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A high-level meeting is underway at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:43 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 16 UP districts during next 3 hours

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall to likely occur over 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh during next three hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:43 IST

'Special gesture' says Modi as Trump confirms participation in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump confirming his participation in the 'Howdy, Modi!' diaspora event in Houston later this week is a gesture that signifies the special friendship between India and USA, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:25 IST

Indian troops suffer minor injuries in ceasefire violation at...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16(ANI): Indian troops have reportedly suffered minor injuries in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mendhar sector on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:25 IST

West Bengal: 12 shops gutted in fire in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): As many as 12 shops were gutted in a fire at Junction market here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:59 IST

UP: Coupling of goods train breaks at Kanpur Central, services resume

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The services of a good train were delayed by 10 minutes after the coupling broke near Gate no. 82 of Kanpur Central railway station here on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:47 IST

2 US citizens detained for flying drone near Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Delhi Police have detained a father-son duo, both US citizens for flying a drone near Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:38 IST

Boat capsized in Godavari: Telangana Transport Minister meets...

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Telangana Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Monday met the kin of those who died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:15 IST

Services affected on Delhi's Yellow line due to passenger on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Services on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow line were briefly affected on Monday due to a passenger on track of GTB Nagar metro station, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:11 IST

My husband always wanted to die on battleground, fighting for...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): For a soldier, there is nothing greater than his country and the same was the case for Ashok Chakra Awardee, Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani whose dream was to die on the battleground while fighting for his country, said his wife Mehjbeen Akhtar.

Read More
iocl