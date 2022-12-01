'Yudh Abhyas 2022': Women soldiers of Indian and US armies train together

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Women soldiers of the Indian and US armies on Thursday trained together under the 'Yudh Abhyas 2022', exchanging the best practices while operating under the United Nations (UN) mandate, the Indian Army informed in a statement.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) informed about the exercise in a tweet.

"Exercise #YudhAbhyas 2022Women Soldiers of #IndianArmy & #USArmy train together exchanging best practices while operating under UN mandate. #IndianArmy @USARPAC" the tweet read.



The 18th edition of the 'Yudh Abhyas 22' commenced in Uttarakhand's Auli on November 19.

The joint military drills conducted annually with the aim of exchanging best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures between the armies of the two nations.

The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (US) in October 2021.

"The 18th Edition of India-US Joint Exercise Yudh Abhyas commenced today at Foreign Training Node, Auli. The aim of the Joint Exercise is to enhance interoperability and share expertise between both the Armies in Peace Keeping and Disaster Relief Operations," the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Soldiers of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division of the US Army and the Indian Army jawans from the Assam Regiment are participating in the exercise. The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter 7 of the UN Mandate.

"The schedule will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The troops from both nations will work together to achieve common objectives. The joint exercise will also focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations will practice launching swift andcoordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity," the Defence Ministry said in an earlier press release.

In order to derive full benefit from the professional skills andexperiences of both armies, a Command Post Exercise and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) on carefully selected topics will be carried out.

The scope of the field training exercise includes the validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions.

The Defence ministry said earlier that the exercise will involve exchanges and practices on a wide spectrum of combat skills, including combat engineering, employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques and information operations.

The exercise will facilitate both armies to share their wide experiences and skills, as well as enhance their techniques through information exchange. (ANI)