Yusuffali MA donates Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Chairman of Lulu Group, Yusuffali MA on Thursday contributed Rs 25 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) to combat coronavirus.

"I have humbly contributed INR 25 Crores to the PM Cares Fund to support all relief works in India's fight against the COVID-19," Yusuffali said in a tweet.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created PM CARES Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

The prime minister is the chairman of the trust and its members include the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister. (ANI)

