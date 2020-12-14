Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti demands completion of SYL canal

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Naresh Yadav, President of the Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti is scheduled to meet the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, to demand the completion of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, to secure water from Punjab.

"We are here with our age-old demand. Supreme Court has given its decision on the Satluj-Yamuna link river. Despite decision from all the tribunals including the Supreme court and High Court, the Punjab Chief Minister is adamant that they will not release the water," Naresh Yadav told ANI.



The SYL canal is a proposed 214-kilometre long project to connect the two rivers. It has been a contentious issue between the two states. Haryana has been seeking the completion of the SYL canal and has maintained that Punjab should comply with the Supreme Court ruling in this regard.

In his letter to the Union Agriculture Minister, Yadav stated that "the request is that in the matter of canal, various water agreements have been reached by the Central Commissions of the State of Punjab and Haryana to give Haryana its share of water. In addition, the Supreme Court has also decided in favour of Haryana state in respect of completing the construction work of the SYL link canal and supplying of water."

Accusing the Punjab Government of having an "arbitrary" attitude, Yadav wrote, "...it is unfortunate that due to the stubborn and arbitrary attitude of the Punjab Government, neither the construction work of the SYI link canal has not been yet completed nor has there been any intervention by the Central government in this matter." (ANI)

