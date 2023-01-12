Yuva Shakti is driving force of India's journey, their aspirations decide country's destination: PM Modi at Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary and said that his pan-India visits are a testimony of the oneness of India's consciousness and spirit for centuries.

The Prime Minister noted that this spirit is an immortal example of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

"Swami Vivekanand had a unique relationship with Karnataka. He visited Karnataka and this region several times. Maharaj of Mysore had also supported Swamiji for his foreign trip. His pan-India visits are also testimony that our consciousness was one for centuries. Our spirits were one as a nation. This is an immortal example of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. The country is taking this feeling with new resolutions in Amrit Kaal," PM Modi said after inaugurating the 26th National Youth Festival 2023 here.

He said that his year's National Youth Day is very special as the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"National Youth Day 2023 is very special. On one hand, this urja mahotsav, and on the other hand, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. We have to take the nation forward by emphasising and understanding our duties during the Amrit Kaal. For this, there is great inspiration from Swami Vivekananda before the youth. I bow before him on this occasion," he said.

Highlighting the importance of the next 25 years for the country, PM Modi said that "Yuva Shakti is the driving force of India's journey".

"Yuva Shakti is the driving force of India's journey. Next 25 years are important for building the nation. Yuva Shakti's dreams decide India's direction. Yuva Shakti's aspirations decide India's destination. Yuva Shakti's passion decides India's power," he said.

"To harness Yuva Shakti, we need to be young with our thoughts. To be young is to be dynamic in our efforts. To be young is to be panoramic from our perspective. To be young is to be pragmatic. If the world looks to us for solutions, it's because of the dedication of our Amrit generation," PM Modi added.

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the 26th National Youth Festival at Hubbali in Karnataka to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival in the city. He held a roadshow with people thronging the roads, waving at him and showering flowers on his cavalcade.

The 26th National Youth Festival is being organized at Hubballi- Dharwad, Karnataka by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Karnataka government from January 12 to 16. (ANI)