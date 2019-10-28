Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA Ravi Rana defeated Shiv Sena's Band Priti Sanjay by a margin of 15,541 votes.
Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA extends support to BJP to form govt in Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:43 IST

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA Ravi Rana on Sunday wrote to Devendra Fadnavis offering his unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in the state.
Ravi Rana is the MLA from Badnera Assembly constituency in Amravati, who defeated Shiv Sena's Band Priti Sanjay by a margin of 15,541 votes.
On Sunday, BJP rebel MLA Geeta Jain and independent MLA Rajendra Raut, who won from Barshi constituency in the recent Assembly polls in Maharashtra, also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and extended their support to the BJP.
Jain had contested against BJP's candidate Narendra Mehta from Mira Bhayandar constituency in Thane in the October 21 Assembly polls.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections. (ANI)

