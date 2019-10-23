Zakir Musa's successor among three terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:46 IST

Position of Governor weak, can't speak his heart out: Satya Pal Malik

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that the position of a governor is "weak" and does not have the "authority" to hold press conferences or speak his heart out.