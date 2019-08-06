Zakir Nagar fire: Kejriwal announces financial compensation for kin of deceased and injured

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 5 lakh financial compensation to the kin of the five deceased and Rs 2 lakh compensation to the ten injured in the Zakir Nagar fire incident, after he visited the site earlier today to take stock of the situation.

Six people-three children, one woman, and two men died and 10 people sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multistorey building in Zakir Nagar in southeast Delhi the early hours of Tuesday.

"Shocked to know about the loss of lives in Zakir Nagar fire. I am inspecting the incident spot and Delhi government will provide all help to affected families. Cause of fire will be probed," Kejriwal had tweeted earlier on Tuesday.

Police are conducting an inquiry into the incident and a case has been registered.

"Prima Facie, it appears that due to an electric shirt circuit the fire might have broken out. After receiving fire inquiry report from the fire department, we will get to know the full details. We have registered a case into the incident and are conducting an inquiry." Said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East), Chinmoy Biswal.

The injured, which include two firemen, have been shifted to hospital for treatment, fire department officials said.

Around 20 people were rescued from the spot.

Around seven cars and eight motorcycles gutted in the fire.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused. (ANI)