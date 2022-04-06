Zebra foal delivered in Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): Zebra foal was born in Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park in the wee hours of Monday. Including the latest birth, the total count of zebras in the Biological Park has increased to five.

"Zebra Kaveri gave birth to a foal at 3:45 AM on 4 April 2022, whose sex has not been determined yet and will stay under observation by our veterinary team and animal keeper," informed Dr Umashankar K S, Assistant Director (AD) (Veterinary Services).





The AD also informed that the foal is suckling and active.

"All the necessary arrangements, including a partition within the enclosure to provide privacy and safety, have been made to ensure that the best care can be provided to the mother and the foal," mentioned K Harish, Deputy Director of the Biological Park.



Zebras have a gestation period of 12 to 13 months and the foal has brown stripes which will eventually become black. Currently, the newborn foal and mother are with the other three Zebras, Bharath, Harishchandra and Kabini, visitors can get a glimpse of the newborn during their visit to the zoo. (ANI)

