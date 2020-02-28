Zeliangrong United Front cadres held in Assam; arms and unaccounted cash seized

Jirighat (Assam) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has arrested a cadre of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) here from Jirighat and seized a pistol, magazine and live ammunition from his possession, said Assam Police on Thursday.

The arrested person has been identified as Pouthuilung Gonmei (45).

During interrogation, Gonmei revealed about the movement of a person with ransom money collected from a kidnapping at Tamenglong, Manipur. As per his statement, the person received the ransom money at Kolkata and he was arriving by flight at Silchar.

Acting on his statement, the police immediately arrested Rikhi Paujuam at Kumbhirgram Airport. He was carrying unaccounted cash of around Rs 3 lakh.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered.

An investigation is underway to unearth the group. (ANI)

