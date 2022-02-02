Zero Hour in 1st half-an-hour of RS sitting, 2 minute time fixed for MPs

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The matters regarding timings of Rajya Sabha raised during Zero Hour will be taken up in the first half-an-hour of sitting of Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, and members will be given only two minutes time to put their concern instead of taking three minutes.

The modification in the Zero Hour timing was taken in view of the time constraint as the Rajya Sabha will function between 10 am to 3 pm during the session due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Zero Hour is a procedural device to enable members to raise matters of public importance on the floor of the House. In normal days Zero Hour is observed for one hour and the members are given three minutes time to raise their issues.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu made the announcement on Wednesday regarding these changes in the Zero Hour as well as other procedures related to functioning of the Upper House.

"Regarding Zero Hour, keeping in view the time constraint, it will be taken up in the first half-an-hour of a sitting. I appeal to the Members that instead of taking three minutes, please take two minutes so that more and more Members get an opportunity," Naidu said when the Rajya Sabha started its proper business of the Budget Session on Wednesday.



As members are aware, Naidu said, the sittings of the House from today (Wednesday) the 2nd February 2022 onwards will be from 10 am to 3 pm.

In view of the change in the time of the sittings of the House during this Session, for the sake of convenience, Naidu said, "Calling Attention shall be raised in the House at such a time as may be decided, instead of strictly at 2 pm as provided in the rules".

Rule 180 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha provides for admitting Calling Attention notices and sub-rule (5) states that they should be raised at 2 p.m. and at no other time during the sitting of the Council.

Similarly, rule 180(C)(1) provides that the time for submitting notices for Special Mention shall be up to 5 pm on a day for raising the matter on the next day of sitting.

Again, in view of the change in timing, the Chairman said, it has been decided that the time for submitting notices of Special Mention shall be up to 1 pm on a day, for raising the matter on the next day of sitting.

"I hope the House accepts these modifications." (ANI)

