Zero Hour notice in RS over adulterated milk

New Delhi (India), Nov 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to tackle the menace of adulterated milk'.

Most of the chemicals used as milk adulterants are poisonous and cause health hazards, it includes starch, formalin, acid etc.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and will continue till December 13. It also marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

